Earlier this week, WWE presenter Renee Young confirmed that she had tested positive for Covid-19, through her official social media account. The charismatic commentator received messages of support from the WWE Universe as everyone wanted her speedy recovery.

Man. What a few days. My show gets canceled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ – Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

However, if the latest reports are to be believed, WWE officials are unhappy with the fact that Renee Young released her test results. Backstage rumors suggest that WWE employees have been instructed not to share their test results with anyone else.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE did not know that Renee Young was going to make an announcement on her social media that she had tested positive for Covid-19. Meltzer also reported that the fact that Renee Young has released her result did not benefit her with the company’s top management.

Details of the WWE instructions surrounding Covid-19 testing were also revealed in an anonymous letter to WrestlingInc. The author of the email, who is said to be a WWE talent, revealed that the company would handle the press regarding the tests and their results.

He also said the Superstars had been asked not to go out publicly and talk about their Covid-19 test results. However, the mail was only sent to the talents within the ring and not to the other employees.

Renee Young was not the only one who stated that she had been infected with Covid-19. Presenter Kayla Braxton tested positive a second time. Jamie Noble and Adam Pearce also shared their results with the WWE Universe in the same way.

Big time thanks to everyone that’s reached out. ❤️❤️ – Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Renee Young discovers she has Covid-19 and isolates herself with Jon Moxley

Before Renee Young went to Twitter to reveal that she had Covid-19, there were reports about Jon Moxley that attracted all the media attention. Tony Khan had confirmed that Moxley would not be on Dynamite after being in close contact with a Covid-19 patient.

A short time later, it was revealed that the ‘someone’ was none other than his wife and WWE presenter Renee Young. Since receiving a positive Covid-9 diagnosis, Renee Young has taken all kinds of precautions in her battle with the virus.

As for WWE, the promotion saw a sudden increase in the number of people who tested positive for Covid-19. In fact, the numbers are so high that some of the Superstars have refused to return until their demands on the Performance Center are met. It remains to be seen how WWE will handle the sharp increase in the number of infected WWE employees. They will no doubt have to find a way to control the outbreak, in order to continue their recording schedule and future plans.

