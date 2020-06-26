After several days trying to clarify the situation, as they were accused of abuse during the Speaking Out movement, Travis Banks and El Ligero have been fired from WWE, after not proving their innocence with the company.

Ligero is fired and deleted his Twitter account

Ligero’s name was one of several that came up regarding the #SpeakingOut movement. He publicly responded to the allegations. Now it is no longer on the WWE website.

When fans try to search for the Light name they now get a result. They cannot open their profile page since it shows a message that says: “You do not have authorization to access this page”.

Ligero also deleted his Twitter account recently. It looks like he might as well have left WWE now. NXT UK canceled its next series of television recordings.

It was later confirmed that Ligero was released by the company, by various means.

Travis Banks fired for abuse

Travis Banks has been released from his contract with WWE’s NXT UK brand. His release was followed by Jack Gallagher and Light. All three fighters were exposed in the #SpeakingOut movement.

Banks had multiple allegations of abuse as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. Now he has left the company as confirmed by John Pollock.

We’ll have to see if WWE fires more Superstars due to the #SpeakingOut move. The company stated that all allegations are being taken seriously.

