WWE continues the wave of layoffs

During the course of this week, it was announced that the WWE He was going to fire 40% of his workers. By the time the first names were announced, the entire universe of WWE he was heartbroken. And every time more names came out, the day got worse, and apparently, the black days in WWE continue.

Since PW Insider Superstars from NXT; Taynara Conti, Cezar Bononi and Mars Wang, They are no longer with the company.

Taynara Conti was hired to NXT in 2017 and came to compete in the first two female tournaments of the Mae Young Classic and has been featured in quite a few episodes of WWE NXT in TV.

Cezar Bononi He was hired in October 2015 and debuted in NXT in 2017. Mars Wang, Hailing from China, he was hired in March 2018.

List of dismissed:

Mike chioda

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Karl Anderson

Curt Hawkins

Drake Maverick

EC3

Sarah Logan

Luke Gallows

Kurt Angle

Aiden English

Finlay

Scott Armstrong

Sarah Stock

Billy Kidman

Pat buck

Shawn Daivari

Lance Storm

Mike Rotunda

Erick rowan

Cousin and Epic

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No way Jose

Rusev

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

Andrea Listenberger

Kavita Devi

Dan Matha

Jerry soto

Taynara Conti

Mars Wang

Nick Ogarelli

Cezar Bononi

Finally, wish all these people many successes in their next stages. These are very tough times around the world and you are sure to be able to get up and move forward. Cheer up. We regret having to report these layoffs to the company.

