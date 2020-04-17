WWE continues the wave of layoffs
During the course of this week, it was announced that the WWE He was going to fire 40% of his workers. By the time the first names were announced, the entire universe of WWE he was heartbroken. And every time more names came out, the day got worse, and apparently, the black days in WWE continue.
Since PW Insider Superstars from NXT; Taynara Conti, Cezar Bononi and Mars Wang, They are no longer with the company.
Taynara Conti was hired to NXT in 2017 and came to compete in the first two female tournaments of the Mae Young Classic and has been featured in quite a few episodes of WWE NXT in TV.
Cezar Bononi He was hired in October 2015 and debuted in NXT in 2017. Mars Wang, Hailing from China, he was hired in March 2018.
List of dismissed:
Mike chioda
Heath Slater
Eric Young
Lio Rush
Karl Anderson
Curt Hawkins
Drake Maverick
EC3
Sarah Logan
Luke Gallows
Kurt Angle
Aiden English
Finlay
Scott Armstrong
Sarah Stock
Billy Kidman
Pat buck
Shawn Daivari
Lance Storm
Mike Rotunda
Erick rowan
Cousin and Epic
Mike Kanellis
Maria Kanellis
Zack Ryder
No way Jose
Rusev
Deonna Purrazzo
Aleksandar Jaksic
Andrea Listenberger
Kavita Devi
Dan Matha
Jerry soto
Taynara Conti
Mars Wang
Nick Ogarelli
Cezar Bononi
Finally, wish all these people many successes in their next stages. These are very tough times around the world and you are sure to be able to get up and move forward. Cheer up. We regret having to report these layoffs to the company.
