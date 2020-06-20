Old continent fighter Jack Gallagher is released from his contract after allegations of abuse | Fight News

After the incredible #SpeakingOut movement on twitter, where cases of abuse, mistreatment, violence, rape and more have been revealed in the world of wrestling, especially in the United Kingdom.

In the big list of big names, Gallagher was one of the accused, in a long list of talents from WWE NXT UK such as Jordan Devlin, Travis Banks among others.

WWE fires Jack Gallagher – Are abuses confirmed?

Vince McMaho’s company has confirmed through his twitter account that Jack Gallagher has been released from his contract immediately. This is what WWE shared on its official website:

WWE has reached an agreement on the release of his Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey) contract.

This is undoubtedly a hard blow for him, since practically the WWE has recently declared that he was going to fire only the talent that has been confirmed, or there is damning evidence about the abuses that are revealed.

At the moment we have to see what happens in the next few hours, but this may not have ended.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey). https://t.co/3e6V82HiRY – WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2020

Finally we invite you to support the movement, but also to be critical, and not make hasty judgments as in the case of Matt Riddle who has managed to prove his innocence.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.