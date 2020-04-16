Jerry Soto out of WWE

WWE en Español commentator Jerry Soto has been temporarily fired by WWE. This was announced by the commentator himself on his Twitter account.

I worked for #WWE for 9 years. Today I have been put on temporary layoff, but people have been suffering everywhere for much longer. Let’s help each other and work to come back stronger. ❤️💔❤️ #disinfected hug – Jerry Soto (@JerrySotoWWE) April 15, 2020

Layoffs in WWE

WWE has made the dismissal of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who last appeared in the Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and Undertaker in WrestleMania 36. Also, whoever was the manager of Bobby lashley, Lio Rush, who had already lost time in the company’s orbit. Another fighter fired has been EC3, who came as a great promise to the company, but made a rather discreet step for it. Curt Hawkins He has also been fired, having the longest losing streak in the company’s history. The fighter Drake Maverick, who was the general manager of 205 Live. Also, Heath Slater Has been fired. And finally, Eric Young joins this list of company layoffs. WWE wishes you the best in your future projects.

During a second round, the company would also have announced the following names:

Mike chioda

Sarah Logan

Luke Gallows

Kurt Angle

Aiden English

Finlay

Scott Armstrong

Sarah Stock

Billy Kidman

Pat buck

Shawn Daivari

Lance Storm

Mike Rotunda

Erick rowan

Cousin and Epic

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No way Jose

Rusev

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

Andrea Listenberger

Kavita Devi

Dan Matha

