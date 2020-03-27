The cancellation of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 leaves an unknown question about who will occupy the place left, so the WWE Universe asks to be Jeff Hardy whoever has the chance.

Through various groups on social networks, fans ask that the opportunity be given to “The Charismatic Enigma”, who returned to the rings a few weeks ago.

Even, a poster is already circulating where it appears Goldberg and Jeff Hardy for the WWE Universal Title, which was evidently done by a fanatic.

At the moment it is not known who will be in charge of filling the vacant place Roman Reigns; however, there are high expectations.