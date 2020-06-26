Originally, Braun Strowman was not supposed to be the Universal Champion, and that is a well known fact for now. He was in the right place at the right time to reap the benefits of Roman Reigns’ sudden departure.

The Monster Among Men won the Goldberg Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. Still, there has been speculation that it could drop the title to Bray Wyatt every time WWE decides to get The Fiend back.

In the most recent edition of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue revealed that there are many ‘dissident voices’ behind the scenes who are reportedly not in Braun Strowman’s corner. There is an apparent backstage concern about whether or not Braun Strowman is the right man to lead the blue brand, but WWE may have no choice, as SmackDown has no stellar talent to make up for it.

WWE brought back Bray Wyatt’s original swamp cult leader character recently, and that could be used in the highly anticipated Universal title at Extreme Rules. Tom noted that WWE is trying to buy some time and extend the story between Strowman and Wyatt, which explains the reasoning for the current plans.

Will Braun Strowman lose the Universal Championship to Bray Wyatt?

However, The Fiend and The Monster Among Men will eventually have a showdown and it would be intriguing to see who WWE chooses to give him the victory.

Braun Strowman’s push, right now, is full of uncertainty and that’s a bad sign. This is what Tom Colohue said on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

“When it came to Strowman, he was the right guy at the right time, but he was lucky to win the Championship. That was never the plan. Unfortunately for Braun, there are many managers who are not necessarily on his side. ” There’s a lot of debate going on about whether Strowman is the right guy, but the level of star talent on SmackDown is very clear right now. What I think we’re going to see, is if The fiend loses, then the Demon will probably return to RAW, while if The Fiend wins, Roman Reigns will likely return soon. As for Strowman, I’m not sure, and I think it’s a bad sign. “

Braun Strowman has been the victim of difficult circumstances as WWE is running out of worthy title challengers. The dispute with Miz and Morrison was entertaining for what it was, but it didn’t do much to cement Strowman as a credible world champion.

Given Braun Strowman’s doubts about WWE status and reported backstage concern, we should be prepared for another possible title reign for Bray Wyatt.

