WWE enters the NFT craze with an Undertaker-themed token

The non-fungible token (NFT) craze has now reached WWE’s doorstep, with an Undertaker-themed NFT series launching this Saturday.

This comes ahead of Wrestlemania 37, which comes as a new kind of keepsake for fans of the recently retired professional wrestler.

The Undertaker (Mark Calaway), who has had an illustrious wrestling career spanning three decades, retired in November of last year.

During his active year, he accumulated several titles and received many awards. He also maintained the longest winning streak at Wrestlemania, losing just once in 22 matches.

Celebrating a legend

The Undertaker has become a household name at Wrestlemania, and their fans are excited that the NFT is providing the opportunity to interact with the man they have adored for many years.

The NFTs will be released as a four-tier system: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. This is intended to increase fan engagement as they celebrate the fighter’s legacy.

The platinum category, which is the highest, will award two front row tickets to Wrestlemania 39 in 2023 or the most recent, 38 next year.

In addition to tickets, they will also receive a personalized video of The Undertaker, accommodation, as well as VIP access. The launch of the token is billed on April 10 and will run until Sunday, April 11. Fans have been encouraged to visit WWW.com/NFT during the period to register their participation.

This will be the first NFT in WWE history

The drop has been met with great interest, as many fans have indicated interest in participating in the NFT. The Gold tier will also offer a personalized video message from the superstar, hotel accommodations, and VIP access to participating fans. It will also offer a unique WWE.