He Edge’s return to fight at a WrestleMania, perhaps it was not in the circumstances that he would have wanted; Nevertheless, He is happy and thanked Randy Orton especially for what happened.

The Rated R Superstar he was sincere and said that if it hadn’t been for The Viper, perhaps it would not have been possible, in addition to sending a solidarity message for what happens in the world.

So this was my Sunday. It was actually filmed two weeks ago. Officially I am no longer in quarantine and I am a dad again. After being Edge for WrestleMania 36. For the first time in 9 years in individual combat. Against, in my opinion, the most naturally talented person in our industry, Randy Orton. I will always be proud of what we have accomplished in these strange circumstances. I have a feeling that we haven’t seen each other. And for that I am strangely grateful, “he wrote Adam Copeland.

It led me to a 40 minute fight after being retired for 9 years. I wasn’t sure I could do it. Now I know I can. He made it possible. For all of you, hopefully you could see WrestleMania and forget about the whole current situation, even if only for a few hours. I would also like to thank EVERYONE for the great reception for the documentary The Second Mountain, from WWE 24. Also, thanks to ALL the team that was by my side to make all this happen. I will contact you individually. I feel honored. Finally, everyone be safe. “

Edge recently stated that he still feels energized to continue fighting and targeted AJ Styles.

