When it was rumored about the Edge’s return to WWE activities, everyone was very cautious and the same fighter told how they did so that they did not realize the surprise at Royal Rumble 2020.

The Rated R Superstar recounted detail by detail about his return to fight in the Royal Battle, where he highlights that his wife, Beth Phoenix, It helped him a lot.

“I spoke to Triple H and I said I couldn’t train anywhere because everyone would see me. I couldn’t go to Performance Center. So They sent me a ring, which I installed in a warehouse. Also fortunately I’m married to a member of the Hall of Fame (Beth Phoenix), who can pick me up and whip me, which cannot be said of many wives. When I checked that I was not tired, that I was not in pain, I realized that I could do it again to the level I wanted. He did not want to return if he could not do it at the level he had. I still want to fight for thirty minutes, ”he told ESPN.

Finally, Edge returned and amazed the entire WWE Universe.