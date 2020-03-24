When WWE announced that WrestleMania 36 will take place in two nights, Roman Reigns ruled on the matter; Nevertheless, Edge he took it down from his “cloud” and sent a provocation.

“The rated R Superstar” sent a message to “The Big Dog” to warn you that the stellar event will be his, if Randy Orton dares to accept the challenge he launched last Monday on Raw.

“Two nights of WrestleMania WWE. The biggest event got BIGGER. One of those nights belongs to Big dog … Who will claim the other? ”, He wrote Roman Reigns.

“What Edge He replied in this way: “Aw, that’s nice, Great Puppy. But if you realize it or not, yes Randy orton have the ‘balls’ to accept my challenge for WrestlemaniaWe have already marked our territory in what is the true main event. After 9 years, the wolf is back in the yard. “

Could it be that after finishing the great WWE event Can we see a rivalry between these two icons?

