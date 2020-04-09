As in any subject, there were people who they didn’t enjoy Edge’s fight; however, he agreed and revealed that Bret Hart called to congratulate him for the fight against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36.

The Rated R Superstar was forceful in what he said and although respect the opinions, He does not care about criticism and said so.

“Yes I received a call from Bret Hart telling me that he loved my fight, the rest of opinions no longer matter to me. Mission accomplished, ”he commented for After the Bell.

Finally, Edge I accept that they were not planning to fight for more than forty minutes, something that impressed him, after all the time he was out of the rings.

“We didn’t know that our fight was going to last that long. It was all improvised. When we finished, someone told me that we had been 42 minutes. This pleased me, because I felt good. “

