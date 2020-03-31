After several years retired, Edge returned to WWE rings in 2020; Nevertheless, there was an accident that convinced him that he could fight again.

“The Rated R Superstar” told the anecdote that changed the story, a “child” accident that gave fans something that was long awaited.

“I began to understand that could have a chance to fight again when Sheamus came to town and we were filming an episode for his training program, Celtic Warrior. He wanted to do some challenges that he hadn’t done before and we went mountain biking ”

“We were doing it, doing a stupid competition between the two, when I had an accident and I flew off. I was going quite fast and fell on some stones. But it was fine. I had some cuts, but my neck was fine. I felt like when I did all those action scenes as an actor, especially in the Vikings series, and I thought it was really good, ”Edge said in an interview for ESPN.

Finally, “The Rated R Superstar” returned in Royal Rumble 2020 and will have a Last Man Standing match for WrestleMania 36, ​​which will be against Randy Orton.