Much was speculated on a possible Edge retirement after battle with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36; Nevertheless, he confirms it, does not think about it and has already made a list of the rivals he wants after the great event.

The Rated R superstar He said it recently, he feels 100% and wants to get into the ring, but who are those fighters that he wants to face?

“First I’m going to end with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36. Then AJ Styles vs Edge it has to happen. I can’t believe that in 25 years in the same industry, we have never run into a ring. Against Seth Rollins it has to happen. Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Aleister Balck, Matt Riddle, Walter, Tommaso Ciampa, Valveteem Dream. Give me all those! I just want to fight, ”Edge said.

The challenge for all those mentioned is open and from what is seen, the Member of the WWE Hall of Fame It has a battery for a great time.

