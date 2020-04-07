The return of Edge to WWE rings It was a very difficult moment, because before he had a AEW offer and precisely, the fighter talks about it in his documentary film.

The Rated R Superstar He told several interesting things in the material that premiered this week in WWE Network, but in the highlights reveals about the discharge and your decision to stay with the company.

Summerslam another company has been held since then (AEW) within the industry he contacted me. They said they were interested and wanted to know if I could fight and at this point I didn’t know if I could. So before doing anything, I decided I had to go find out. “

“There were some discussions. The only thing I said to you through all this is: ‘When you give me the offer, I have to go talk to Vince. He has done the right thing with me my entire career. He gave me the opportunity, he gave me my opportunity. He trusted me to be able to do many things, to be a mainstay for his shows. ‘”

“So I went and sat down with him and told him everything. I did not intend to fight for a good contract, I did not even know if this was possible, I did not know if it was possible. Said ‘Well, we are going to take him to our doctors, he can do all the tests. ”

After being discharged, he made his appearance in Royal Rumble 2020, leaving all the WWE universe with open mouth.

