After a long fight where Edge and Randy Orton were brutally punished, “The Rated R Superstar” took the victory when applying a “Con-chair-to” to “The Legend Killer”.

The combat that began with a RKO from “The Viper” it ended up extending to the warehouses of the Performace Center.

They went through the gym, boardroom and ended up on top of a trailer, where Edge ended up taking the fight after applying a sleepyhead and then the attack with the chairs.

In tears, The Rated R Superstar took the victory against Randy orton on his return to Wrestlemania.

Edge’s suffering to end Randy is a crazy thing. A fight of 10, giving 100% nostalgia. Inhuman. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/3kZdy85qCh – x ^ 2 (@tepicoelano) April 6, 2020

