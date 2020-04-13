For a few weeks now, Edge has said that after his battle with Randy Orton, one of his rivals it should be Roman Reigns, a theme that he repeated again.

Follow us on Facebook

ENTER TO WIN AN OFFICIAL JOHN CENA BEACH

After nine long years of retirement, The Rated R Superstar returned at Royal Rumble, fought at WrestleMania 36 and is looking for a new “victim”.

Among the names he has said are AJ Styles, Seth Rollins; however, Roman Reigns is one of the constants in his interviews.

“Roman Reigns against me has to pass someday. There is no way to avoid it, it just has to happen. Having had that little tasting at the Royal Rumble 2020, it felt good. It felt like we were in a pocket, we were in a zone and that was the first time we touched, “he said in After The Bell.

Although surely the WWE Universe you want to see this soon, you should wait as the time The big dog going to be out of circulation by the COVID-19.

Show player