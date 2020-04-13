When they trusted very little Drew McIntyre, The Rock showed his support and the now WWE champion texted to thank him.

When I still didn’t have the urge, Dwayne Johnson He said wonders about the Scotsman, something that was highly appreciated by the now monarch.

“I wasn’t showing my personality the way I had been and I wasn’t on a winning streak or anything. He pointed at me. I think it’s interesting when guys like Vince McMahon and The Rock when they see something in someone that others don’t or that you don’t see in yourself ”.

One of the plans WWE and the Drew McIntyre Championship, is to be measured with Tyson Fury; however for the coronavirus, the date is unknown.

