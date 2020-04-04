Just a few hours from WrestleMania 36, # 1 contender to the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyrerevealed that no one knows the order of the fights in the great event of the company.

COMPLETE BILLBOARD OF WRESTEMANIA 36

He fighter from scotland He told a conference call that even they do not know what battles they are going to broadcast on Saturday or Sunday.

“No one will know what matches will be broadcast each day.”

Also, Drew McIntyre spoke of the frustration he felt knowing what WrestleMania 36 would be without an audience, but he is also happy about what happened to him.

“We all knew that the situation was going to get out of control due to the WrestleMania era. My reaction was disagreement and angerBecause I had been waiting a long time for this opportunity and it was not going to be the way I had imagined. Fortunately, we will be able to put smiles on fans’ faces, is the only thing I can think of. “

