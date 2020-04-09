The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury It is burning, because now the WWE champion made a threat to the boxer and assured that “it will rip his head off.”

The original plan of the McMahon’s company was that Tyson Fury will appear in Wrestlemania; however, the contingency prevented this situation.

Drew McIntyre He spoke and absolutely nothing was saved, because in an interview with The Bump, the Raw monarch said many “cuteness”.

Apparently, Tyson Fury and I are in a rivalry now. You have been requesting a fight against me. I want the world to know that our Superstars will get a damn fight with me first than him. But yes Keep pressing him, I’ll rip his head off when things return to normal, ”said the Scotsman.

