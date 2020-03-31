The great night of Drew McIntyre is near; However the WrestleMania 36 It will be something very different from what he imagined, although that was not to his illusion and he made a Great request to WWE fans.

Follow us on Facebook

ROMAN REIGNS CONFIRMS HIS ABSENCE IN WRESTLEMANIA

Although everyone’s great dream is to get to the “Showcase of the Immortals”, the public always makes a big difference; Nevertheless, the Scottish fighter joins the solidarity gestures of # QuédateEnCasa and sent a message.

“Single I want to thank all the people around the world, and in the UK, for supporting me. I know that if I do this, I will be the first British WWE Champion. I know everyone expected to go to Wrestlemania and support me, and I really appreciate it. I saw all the videos of people celebrating when I won the Royal Rumble, in Glasgow, in Liverpool, in London ”.

“But what I want everyone to do now is to Record in your living rooms, or wherever you are, and if I get the big win, I want you to post your videos on social media. I want them to do it around the world, and especially the UK, I want everyone record your reactions watching my WrestleMania match at home. We can’t celebrate in pubs, or in the arena, but I want everyone to record their reactions if I do this! ” Drew McIntyre in an interview with The Mirror.

Drew McIntyre will fight Brock Lesnar the weekend and although it is not known if the match will be broadcast on Saturday or Sunday, the wrestler hopes that the WWE Universe celebrate with him.