Immediately after the stellar event of WrestleMania 36, ​​Drew McIntyre had his first championship defense against The Big Show.

Follow us on Facebook

ENTER TO WIN AN OFFICIAL JOHN CENA BEACH

Tonight in Raw, relived what happened after the Showcase of the Immortals and after giving an interview in the ring, the Giant appeared to challenge the Scottish.

The fight was very hard for Drew McIntyre, who received machetes and even a claw; however, he endured the punishment like a whole champion.

After suffering, the European applied a Claymore kick and sent the Big Show, so that he retained his belt that he boasted with his insignia.

Show player