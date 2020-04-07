Immediately after the stellar event of WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre had his first championship defense against The Big Show.
Tonight in Raw, relived what happened after the Showcase of the Immortals and after giving an interview in the ring, the Giant appeared to challenge the Scottish.
The fight was very hard for Drew McIntyre, who received machetes and even a claw; however, he endured the punishment like a whole champion.
After suffering, the European applied a Claymore kick and sent the Big Show, so that he retained his belt that he boasted with his insignia.
The tide just TURNED after #Wrestlemania ace @WWETheBigShow provoked @DMcIntyreWWE into getting a #WWEChampionship Match!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/T924k50dbr
– WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
