He did it! After a long journey in the WWE, at last Drew McIntyre achieved maximum glory by beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

Follow us on Facebook

ENTER TO WIN AN OFFICIAL JOHN CENA BEACH

The Scottish fighter suffered in the Immortals Showcase, but was able to overcome three F5s, then connect with several Claymore kicks to the Beast.

After punishing Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre he subtracted it and the count of three gave as winner and top WWE champion.

This completes the successful path to WrestleMania 36, as the Scotsman won the Royal Rumble 2020 held in January.

Show player