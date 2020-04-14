In the duel of WWE Champion vs. United States Champion between Drew McIntyre and Andrade, the Scotsman won in the stellar fight of Raw the Mexican.

At the start of the show this Monday, Drew McIntyre recalled that he is ready to defend the championship against everyone, so Andrade went out and challenged the monarch of WWE.

Already in the fight, the Scottish imposed its conditions; however, taking advantage of the fact that he was accompanied by Austin Theory, Ángel Garza and Zelina Vega, he Mexican he controlled the combat for a little while.

Finally, Drew McIntyre demonstrated his superiority and with a kick Claymore sent to sleep Andrade, who was defeated.

After the fight, Seth Rollins He made clear his intention to be a contender for the championship, as he applied two stomps, leaving the champion knocked out.

