WWE Spain | WWE and A3 Media have not renewed their broadcast agreement for RAW and SmackDown. WWE will not be broadcast on television in Spain.

Bad news for WWE fans in Spain. A3 Media and WWE have not renewed the contract for the broadcast of RAW and SmackDown on television. Unfortunately both parties have not reached an agreement and for weeks the shows have not been broadcast on MEGA.

The official RAW and SmackDown profiles on the Mega website have been removed. There is no more WWE information on the digital platform and the shows are broadcast entirely in Spain through the WWE YouTube channel.

WWE continues to negotiate with A3 Media and other chainsSo this situation does not have to be definitive. This is not something new for Spanish fans, since we already ran out of broadcasts while the previous renewal was being negotiated, when finally the RAW and SmackDown shows went from NEOX to MEGA. Emissions may return soon, but they may not.

So far there is no News about a possible continuous broadcast of WWE in Gol. In principle, only the broadcasts of Wrestlemania already broadcast were purchased, and it seems that things will not happen from there. The audience data cannot be compared to the audience data of soccer reruns, nor broadcasting the biggest WWE event, Wrestlemania.

Remember that despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been suspended.