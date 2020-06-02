WWE Games | The news of the cancellation of WWE 2K21 has been one of the most interesting surprises that have come to us in recent days.

WWE 2K BattleGrounds

The idea for the cancellation of WWE 2K21 has been reinforced with the arrival of 2K BattleGrounds.

It all starts on April 23 when the official WWE Video Game account released the following Tweet

We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT. – # WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) April 24, 2020

We will share details about the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT.

All this concluded in a presentation through a Teaser Trailer of what we currently know as WWE 2K BattleGrounds.

The cancellation of WWE 2K21

Without a doubt, WWE 2K20 was not as successful as WWE video game installments have almost always been. This time being entirely responsible for the developers themselves, who chose to launch an incomplete game and update (really complete) the game with patches.

Eventually this was not to people’s liking, suffice it to say that shortly afterwards they had already compiled the existing bugs in the games (these being the main mockery that the community made).

Justin Leeper, one of the game’s writers, has confessed that WWE Won’t Launch Its Annual Video Game With 2K Games This Year.

The videogame WWE 2K20 went on the market unfinished and fans were very critical of this. The successive patches did not solve anything, they only brought new content, a content that was of little use since sometimes you could not even play.

Similarly, Frank A Riddick, WWE CFO, stated the following without giving further details or explanations.

No official game will be released this year

Why does WWE not accept cancellation of WWE 2K21?

It is well known that WWE is a company that knows how to handle the product and / or put the things that do not benefit it under the table. The case of the cancellation of WWE 2K21 is something almost impossible to hide for fans with access to informative websites, the question we could ask ourselves is, why does WWE not accept this cancellation?

The answer could lie in that, unlike what many might think or already take for granted, WWE could use the WWE 2K BattleGrounds as a bridge of time to be able to raise a new franchise that follows the format of “Simulator of Wrestling”

Would WWE have a problem with missing the 2K line?

Simply 2K was considered as a stable line but, WWE has shown that the show must always go on, when the most popular franchise (SmackDown vs. Raw!) had to end, the company knew how to get the product ahead without cutting its annual deliveries. Let’s remember that regardless of how it looks, it is still a strong source of income for the company.

