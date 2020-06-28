It’s 2020, and Randy Orton is considered the greatest heel in WWE. Rather than hitting the iron while it’s hot, WWE has decided to put Orton at a slight angle for Extreme Rules with Big Show. The WWE veterans met at Extreme Rules 2013, and it’s safe to say that fans’ reactions to this year’s possible fight haven’t been overly positive.

In the latest edition of SportsKeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, host Korey Gunz expressed his opinion on the Randy Orton and Big Show rivalry, as well as the possible fight.

Gunz stated that the company could have taken the opportunity to consecrate one of its babyfaces by facing Randy Orton, who is in good shape these days. Korey Gunz cited the Apollo Crews example as a superstar who could have benefited from fighting with Randy Orton.

Tom Colohue later revealed that a rivalry between Apollo Crews and Randy Orton was discussed not long before Paul Heyman was removed as CEO of RAW.

Here is what Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast regarding plans for The Viper:

A rivalry with Apollo Crews was something that was discussed shortly before Paul Heyman was fired from his role as executive director of raw.

Randy Orton returns to be the Assassin of Legends

While Apollo Crews’ push as a babyface would certainly have increased by being in a story with Orton, the current plan is to bring his former persona from The Legend Killer, but renewed.

To push Randy Orton into his prime, WWE has to line up legends as a feast for the Legendary Killer. As previously reported, Edge’s injury forced the company to change many plans. With Christian also unauthorized to fight, bringing back the Big Show for a brief rivalry and a fight at Extreme Rules seemed like the best option in WWE.

Big Show is a legend after all, and ideally it would be the next victim on Randy Orton’s hit list.

While Orton should do a quick job against Big Show at Extreme Rules, there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding his SummerSlam opponent as Drew McIntyre may be his future opponent at PPV.

As for Apollo Crews, the champion of the United States seems to be heading for a rivalry against MVP and Bobby Lashley.

