WWE had started bringing real fans back to their shows, during the last few shows. A select group of friends and family were invited, and were asked not to wear face masks during the recordings. Now the company has been hit with more positive cases of coronavirus, which surely caused the participation of friends and family to be withdrawn again.

Follow all the details of the new outbreak in WWE:

WWE discovers more than 20 positive cases of Covid-19

According to the most recent reports, the company could have discovered up to two dozen positive cases of coronavirus in the company. This included at least one main cast superstar who was slated to be on upcoming television recordings.

PW Insider reports that if WWE television recordings can be made as scheduled on Fridays and Saturdays, the participation of family and friends as part of the public would be suppressed again.

It should also be noted that WWE had “friends and family” on its last two TV recordings, the second of which was postponed a day after one of the development talents tested COVID-19, which He was last at the Performance Center on June 9. PW Insider was told that if Friday’s footage goes forward, there will be no “friends and family” invited.

This is another uncertain and chaotic moment in WWE. Vince McMahon was already asking for major script changes to his shows even before the recordings were delayed. Now they will have to work with less talent than before, making them less and less sustainable on the creative side.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.