The couple of Renee Young and Jon Moxley had Covid-19 tests independent of those carried out by their companies where they work, Moxley was negative but Young obtained a positive result.

Since then many new updates have been made to follow how everything is being lived behind the scenes. Now it is known that there are more than 30 cases in the company, and that many plans are taking risks with everything that is happening.

WWE did not call Renee Young after learning that she tested positive for Covid-19

Both are not separate but each has a part of their houses, in the Wrestling Observer bulletin he pointed out something important and worrying. None of the executives has bothered to call Renee Young to find out her situation. This considering that she made public her positive situation. Furthermore, it is well known that before revealing her result, she was very ill although she is currently stable. This is what was said:

It is also notable that neither Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Paul Levesque or Mark Carrano contacted her as of June 25 to ask how she was, although they did it with great talent.

Young sent a thank you to those who cared about her but did not tag Vince and Triple H. Renne has improved, where the worst part of it has already passed.

