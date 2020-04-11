A WWE employee working at the Performance Center tested positive for Coronavirus after passing a medical checkup. Despite this, the company did not stop its recording schedule.

Fightful has revealed that several fighters confirmed that this positive for COVID19 is real, and it is something that everyone already knows within the company.

WWE advises their talents

It has been confirmed that the infected is not a fighter, but he warned his stars that anyone who had contact with the infected person should spend a few days in quarantine. Neither is he one of the company’s arbitrators, although all of them have been recommended to spend 14 days away from their families.

The contagion could have been detected during recordings of WWE Wrestlemania 36.

The Planeta Wrestling team has contacted sources from the Performance Center who tell us that there is another person, also a worker at the company that has symptoms and is waiting for the test results. During the next few hours it could be confirmed that there are two infected within the company.

Irresponsibility?

Some of the fans strongly criticized the company’s decision to continue recording the shows despite the danger that this entails, and surely now that the first case of COVID 19 is confirmed, the criticism will be greater. Should WWE have stopped all its machinery in the face of the unstoppable advance of the coronavirus?

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been suspended.