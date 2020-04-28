Dean Malenko was one of the great friends of Eddie Guerrero and after many years the former fighter He shared how they informed him of the death of the Latino Heat.

In those years, Dean Malenko heard about it from Dave Finlay, whom he noticed very strange until suddenly he released the news, he related it Dean Malenko on the AEW podcast.

“I was at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. I saw Dave Finlay, who was coming down the stairs. I went up to him and asked him if he wanted to walk towards the sand. It was approximately three blocks to the Target Center. We walked out there and I stared at Fit. I already knew him for many years, and it caught my attention that he did not speak to me, ”said the former fighter.

“I just said, ‘Is something wrong?’ And Finlay replied, “Eddie passed away last night.” I couldn’t say anything. I was just in a state of shock. It was a total shock. No doubt he has to tell you something that was 15 or 16 years ago and still, sometimes, it feels like something recent. He was a very funny guy. A great guy, and a very impressive person. ”

Finally, Dean Malenko decided to tell a fun anecdote that he lived with Eddie Guerrero when both were active in ECW and they did not remember that they had a function.

“In 30 minutes the initial bell rang and it was an hour of road trip. We were fighting against each other. We never talked about the fight in the car, we just got to the arena and Paul yelled at us where the hell were we, that we were next. We went upstairs to fight and after 20 minutes, they came back behind the scenes and Paul told us that that had been one of the best fights in history. He quickly forgot that he was angry because we were late. “

