The Undertaker apparently announced his retirement from WWE, and this time it’s for real. Yes, the cowboy is finally gone. During the final chapter in the Last Ride Documentary Series, The Undertaker revealed that he had no desire to return to the ring after his Boneyard fight against AJ Styles. While you’re at it, you should check out the Phenomenon’s emotional reaction to Undertaker’s retirement.

After the release of the final episode, WWE also posted an epic tweet that pretty much confirmed the Taker’s retirement. The tweet had many iconic photos highlighting all the important stages of Mark Calway’s legendary career. The tweet was accompanied by the subtitle ‘#ThankYouTaker’.

#ThankYouTaker for… pic.twitter.com/otUvugelL3 – WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2020

The Undertaker received the farewell he deserved at the Boneyard Match

In the final episode of #TheLastRide, the @undertaker sheds some light on what’s next for ‘The Deadman’. pic.twitter.com/hbg5OJchFA – WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 21, 2020

Do you remember the last time #ThankYouTaker was around the world? It was after The Undertaker’s loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. The Deadman had originally planned to retire after his match against The Big Dog; However, the mediocre nature of the fight and the high standards Undertaker has set for himself forced him to return to the ring on a few occasions over the years.

The Boneyard Match, however, may have been his masterpiece, and it’s safe to say that there couldn’t have been a better way to kick The Undertaker out. He rode off into the dark on a motorcycle after giving fans a nostalgic ride at WrestleMania 36.

There will never be another Undertaker and also another fight with the WWE icon.

However, what if there is one more fight? What if, as Undertaker stated earlier, Vince McMahon was in trouble and approached the Undertaker? What if the idea of ​​retiring in front of a crowded stadium at WrestleMania starts to play out in your mind? There are still many possibilities.

For now, The Undertaker’s in-ring career may have officially ended.

