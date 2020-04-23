WWE confirms that there will be no WWE 2K21

WWE confirms that there will be no WWE 2K21 | The annual WWE video game has been canceled after the failure of last year and due to the current situation. There will be no second chance for 2K Games. After the resounding disaster of WWE2K20 the company has decided to cancel this year’s edition.

Yuke’s announced this afternoon his departure from the project

Yuke’s staff announced this afternoon that they were not working on the WWE 2K21 project. Rumors indicate they may be working on the first installment of the AEW video game, but Cody Rhodes declined to comment at the moment.

The rumors were confirmed

Justin Leeper, one of the game’s writers, has confessed that WWE Won’t Launch Its Annual Video Game With 2K Games This Year. The videogame WWE 2K20 went on the market unfinished and fans were very critical of this. The successive patches did not solve anything, they only brought new content, a content that was of little use since sometimes you could not even play.

