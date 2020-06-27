After the last episode of the documentary The Last Ride, the news of the Undertaker’s retirement went around the world, but many wondered if there was a place for a return or if it was somewhere implicit that the career of the gravedigger had not yet ended.

Undertaker said “never say never” and also spoke of considering if Vince McMahon called him back, so the speculation advanced in the following days on social networks and the media.

Undertaker has retired from professional wrestling

During the most recent episode of SmackDown, a special dedicated to the Undertaker race was presented, in which the Boneyard Match was broadcast in its entirety. In addition, commentators expressly said that this was the last fight of the legend in WWE.

Indeed, the Undertaker has withdrawn and changed his mind privately on multiple occasions, but this time, it is the first time that the company has publicly confirmed the removal of the gravedigger.

SmackDown presented in addition to the Boneyard Match various moments of the Undertaker’s career, in addition to some testimonies of WWE stars taken from the documentary “The Last Ride”.

Without a doubt he has had his great career, and although we are still waiting for a last fight, he certainly deserves to rest and enjoy the fruits of his work.

