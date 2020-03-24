It seems that the fact that WrestleMania 36 be without audience, helped CM Punk so that it would give again what to talk about and this time it was against Roman Reigns.

“The Best in the World” He did not want to keep anything and assured that the issue that the Great WWE event is without people, will benefit “The Big Dog”, since you will not be booed.

Well that’s one way to make sure that Roman is finally not booed and that no one chants my name“Wrote the also FOX analyst.

On the other hand, he was disappointed that the return of Edge at WrestleMania is clouded by the problem of coronavirus.

