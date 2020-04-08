The coronavirus pandemic it has prevented almost all sports in the world; Nevertheless, WWE continues to do his thing, something that CM Punk finds it difficult to see.

Follow us on Facebook

ENTER TO WIN AN OFFICIAL JOHN CENA BEACH

The Best in the Worldwho is normally involved in controversy with the McMahon company, again raised his voice.

“I could see hockey or UFC or Bellator, any type of mixed martial arts fight without people in the stands because it is a sport. With the professional fight, I find it completely impossible to see without a crowd. The public is 100%, and this has become more evident than ever. They are the driving force behind what fighters do in the ring. When I fought, they were my real boss, “he said CM Punk for The No-Sports Report.

It should be remembered that AEW, It is another of the companies that began to record their shows so as not to have to interrupt their stories.

Show player