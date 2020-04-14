Christian has expressed on several occasions his desire to fight again in WWE; However, he himself sees it as very difficult for this to happen, because he does not think he is fit.

Nicknamed “Captain Charisma ” he is satisfied with everything he has done in his career, but due to his injury, he does not see a return as he did his friend Edge in January.

Well, my injury is completely different. Look… I’m quite satisfied with what I’ve achieved in my career in WWE. I’ve accomplished pretty much everything I wanted except starring WrestleMania. And let’s be honest: how many people can do it? ”He commented to the Hall of Fame podcast.

“I am 46 years old and I have a history of concussions. I don’t think it will happen. They won’t discharge me. I don’t think I’ll ever get it. “

Christian he was world champion and protagonist of very good stories in WWE; however, he could never be in the stellar fight of a Wrestlemania.

