Once again Charlotte Flair managed to make history at WrestleMania, because it prevailed over Rhe Ripley to be the new NXT champion.

The combat was long, highly contested and above all entertaining between these two great fighters.

The Queen he marked territory when he could and began to punish the legs of the former monarch of the yellow mark, something that opened the difference in the end.

After continuing to hit my legs, Charlotte Flair made a figure four, transformed it into the so-called “eight” and made Rhea Ripley could not hold it and ended up giving up, thus giving the NXT title.

