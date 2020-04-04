Just a few hours from start WrestleMania 36, ​​Charlotte Flair did something amazing and challenged Beth Phoenix for what would be a dream fight.

In a dynamic launched by WWE, Dream matches are held in the company, where they put the two former champions in the 2K20 video game.

However, in the video uploaded on social networks, Charlotte Flair answered a comment made by Beth Phoenix.

“What would happen if #TheGlamazon entered the ring with #TheQueen ??? Check ”, to what The Queen he answered as follows:

“BethI know this is an ad for the special network, but I wanted to answer it. Woman just there is a way to find out!Was the message.

Could it be that we’ll see a match between Beth Phoenix and Charlotte Flair?

