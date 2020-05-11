WWE changes the format of PPV. Vince McMahon has decided to change the format of the same until they can not be done again with the public.

As we saw yesterday, WWE has changed the format of PPV reducing them in duration until it is not possible to return to the normal format with public.

The Money in the Bank PPV lasted only 2 hours and 34 minutes, being the shortest event since Insurrextion 2002 that was made in England and that lasted 2 hours and 23 minutes. Apparently it has been Vince McMahon himself who has given these orders and until there is again normal at the time of the PPV this will be the new formula used.

As we already saw at Wrestlemania 36, ​​the company decided to divide the event into two days so as not to do 7 or 8 hours of the event in a row and make two 4-hour days that seem more digestible to the public. The same is now the case with PPVs of normal duration, cutting those 30 minutes.

SummerSlam first PPV with public

The first PPV that could return to its normal format would be that of SummerSlam. As we have said, the company wants this event to be disputed whether or not with the public and after the statements of the mayor of Boston, it is already working on the option of moving the event to another city.

At the moment the state that has the most options to perform the show is Florida, because it would allow 25% of the capacity of the venue to enter as a public.

