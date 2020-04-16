Apparently, WWE changed plans for the Mexican fighter.

In the latest episode of NXT, The Phantom Son appeared in a recorded promo ahead of his participation in the Interim Cruise Championship tournament.

The Son of the Ghost | The most striking thing about the appearance of the new NXT competitor was that it was originally planned to fight without a mask. According to Dave Meltzer in Wrestling Observer, it is still unknown because the company chose to present him in a mask.

The new sensation of the yellow mark made its debut in the ring last February during some live events. On those occasions he made a couple with Raúl Mendoza without wearing the mask. The Mexican talent signed with the company in August 2019, however he suffered a knee injury that kept him out of action for several months. Recently it was reported that the fighter would be involved in a story with Raul Mendoza. The plot of the same would be about kidnappings and would be based on a terrorist group during the 70s in the United States.

The tournament to determine the interim cruiserweight champion started last night with Group B matches. Akira Tozawa defeated Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to advance. Group B will feature a new match next week with The Son of the Ghost taking on Jack Gallagher. For its part, group A will feature the bouts of Tony Nese vs. Kushida, and Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas. During this tournament, the provisional coronation of a new cruising champion to replace Jordan Devlin will be sought until he can return to the United States due to the Coronavirus.

