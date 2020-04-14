A few days ago it began to circulate that WWE superstar Carmella I had tested positive for him new coronavirus; however, he took it upon himself to deny this.

The fighter was scheduled to have a match in WrestleMania 36; however, it ended up not showing up and raised suspicions.

“I appreciate your concern, but don’t believe everything you read on the Internet. Fortunately, I have been healthy during this time, “wrote the WWE superstar.

Carmella was present on SmackDown last week, so you rules out that it is infected with COVID-19.

