WWE is developing new plans for when the coronavirus is controlled in the United States. The company is waiting for the dates to be rescheduled to be able to leave the Performance Center.

The company announced an event in Cleveland for September, and also dates exactly two separate shows in South Carolina.

WWE cancels 2 live events and postpones them until November

In the Colonial Life Arena, the event that was going to take place on April 20 will be postponed until November 16.

WWE Monday Night Raw was originally scheduled for Monday, April 20 in Columbia, South Carolina, it was postponed to Monday, November 16. All original tickets may be used for the rescheduled date

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, was another to reveal another date. The show was going to take place on May 15, but with what happened it was rescheduled for October 5 where the red show was recorded.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown originally scheduled for Friday, May 15 in Greenville, SC, was postponed. In the case of Monday Night Raw it will be held on Monday, October 5. All tickets sold will be used for the rescheduled date.

Tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for rescheduling the event. The shows they had planned in July in Lakeland Florida are canceled and Vince continues with the desire to perform SummerSlam with the public.

