WWE was making plans for its first live events outside of the WWE Performance Center, and as previously reported, they were expected to be back by the end of July. That looks like it won’t be happening so soon now.

WWE is forced to cancel their plans

The company had live shows for real fans scheduled for July 24-27 in Lakeland, Florida. They wanted to have real fans, but the date had to be canceled as Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

So the dates July 24 and 27 were officially canceled by WWE. People who went to work on those shows found out later in the afternoon. nobody knows what is happening. Everything changed again, and it’s quite sad. This is all I can say. ”

The same was said, how is it that there are people who think that the coronavirus is a hoax. Vince McMahon could be one of those people. New coronavirus spread numbers continue to rise, especially in Florida. There seems to be no possibility that they are slowing down until action is taken.

WWE made the decision to cancel those dates live, but it is unclear when they will try again.

