WWE RAW recordings are canceled from their original recording schedule | Fight News

WWE discovered additional new cases of Covid -19, among its wrestlers and workers, forcing them to carry out additional tests, although as we previously announced, they already carried out other tests on Monday.

The Post Wrestling portal has revealed that WWE asked its team, employees and superstars to take their flights early so they can test today and tomorrow.

RAW Recordings Canceled And Fast Forward This Week – Double Workload For Superstars

All this has caused the WWE to have to change their recording schedule again, and cancel the RAW ones, and advance them, so they recorded RAW and SmackDown on Friday, and they will repeat the same on Saturday to make double recordings.

This is what Post Wrestling said about it:

WWE informed the talent and employees on Tuesday night that they would have to take flights to arrive today, for the recordings that will take place on Friday and Saturday. A second person I spoke to revealed that new tests were done today, and they will be done tomorrow. Multiple sources within the company, confirms that the new recording schedule will have double recordings on Friday and Saturday this week.

At the moment the names of the people who have tested positive for Covid-19 have not been reported, so we will be on the lookout to bring you all the details when they are ready.

