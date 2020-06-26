WWE RAW recordings canceled at the last minute | Fight News

This has been a very difficult week for WWE due to the large number of positive Covid-19 cases that have been reported at the company.

It has been reported directly from various fighters that the company has decided to cancel the RAW recordings scheduled for today at the Performance Center

WWE RAW canceled by Covid-19 crisis at the company

Apparently the main reason is that the creative team had to rewrite the show, because some star involved in a main story is infected by the virus.

WWE is making the recordings for SmackDown earlier today, which were also modified, but for some race decided to wait for RAW.

It is known that WWE always has a plan B, and sometimes exceeds any expectations. An example is last year’s NXT invasion, when the cast of SmackDown was unable to return from Saudi Arabia.

This is a very interesting situation. It was previously reported that one of Covid’s positive cases could have altered an important history of the red mark. It seems that there were enough reasons that they decided to wait until tomorrow.

