WWE declared the cancellation of wrestling events in the Asian country

Vince McMahon’s company, WWE recently announced the cancellation of its events in Japan. These events were scheduled for July 2-4. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its celebration has been postponed. It is still unknown when the company will return to the country, which ended its state of alarm on May 25.

Like the Asian country, WWE announced last April that it would not return to Australia next August. All this is part of the current situation of the company that despite continuing with its shows in the performance center, has not been able to continue with the live events.

Despite the cancellation of these shows, there is speculation that WWE is working to resume live events as everything goes back to normal. For the past few weeks, the company has used NXT and Performance Center talent as audiences on Raw and SmackDown. All with the aim of giving the shows a more lively atmosphere.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that businesses like theaters, movie theaters, or cultural shows would reopen this month. Always with the condition of doing it at 50% of its capacity. This announcement would open up the possibility for WWE to start bringing audiences to its weekly shows progressively while improving the epidemiological situation in the United States.

Since the emergence of COVID-19 on the world scene, companies like WWE have had to modify their activities in order to continue operating. In the case of the wrestling company, it was necessary to celebrate Wrestlemania its biggest show in the Performance Center, without an audience. However, the main plan of the company at the moment is to reincorporate the public to the show as soon as possible. With the aim of avoiding more economic losses than those experienced so far.

