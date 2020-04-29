WWE cancels the Australia and New Zealand tour. The company made an official statement announcing that the August tour was canceled.

WWE cancels Australia and New Zealand tour

The tour I was supposed to celebrate WWE for the lands of Australia and New Zealand in the coming month of August has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponement has been announced by the company working with WWE to bring the shows to Australia and New Zealand, TEG Dainty, which has said it is working with the company to find new dates for the event. Here we leave you the TEG Dainty statement.

We appreciate your continued patience and understanding as we work with WWE to secure our new return dates. Monday Night RAW superstars can’t wait to come back and put on an amazing show in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland. In the meantime, let’s stay safe, take care of each other, and we’ll be back with new details very soon.

The tour was scheduled to have three dates in different places, Thursday August 6 a live show should have been held in the Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Friday August 7 the show should have been held at the Qudos Bank Arena Sydney, and the saturday august 8 the show should have been held at the Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand.

