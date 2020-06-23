WWE recently fired Paul Heyman from his role as RAW Executive Director. This caused a lot of things to be changed backstage in a big way. Some of Heyman’s favorites will change direction. That is the apparent case with Liv Morgan.

The former Riott Squad member was getting her own videos and promos during RAW while Paul Heyman was in his previous position. The company was building her as a solo star. The goal was to attract girls who might have a rivalry with her. Morgan’s promotions ceased after Heyman’s departure.

Liv Morgan’s push is stopped by Vince McMahon

During the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Vince McMahon’s direction for Liv Morgan apparently changed. She probably can’t complain much because it looks like Ruby Riott is being sent back as a team.

“Meltzer said: Whatever he is doing with Liv, for the moment it has changed, because obviously in the regime [de Heyman] they wanted to build Liv as a great solo star. ”

Ruby Riot and Liv Morgan remain good friends off-screen, but they have to feel incomplete since Sarah Logan’s firing. We will have to see how WWE continues with this angle because Vince McMahon has canceled stories before.

Andrade and Ángel Garza are two Paul Heyman Guys who will not lose their place on RAW. If anything, WWE built long-term plans for them to remain a standout team for some time.

