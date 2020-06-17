The Undertaker wrestled with some of the greatest legends in WWE pro wrestling history. He still has to really walk with Elijah, but it almost happened at one point.

Elias recently posted on Instagram to reveal scrapped plans for himself and The Undertaker. This fight was scheduled to happen in Saudi Arabia, but the plans changed.

Elias was going to face Undertaker in Saudi Arabia

The Undertaker and Elias have intersected in segments and it didn’t end well for The Drifter. Elias also challenged Deadman in the past.

Elias continued to express his hope that one day they will cross paths again while discussing the Last Ride documentary.

Elias vs. Undertaker was going to happen in Saudi Arabia shortly after this segment. Everything about tonight was electric. Things have changed. Me and The Deadman have crossed paths several times since I’ve been here, and I hope it’s not the last. There is a great story to tell both on screen and behind the scenes. He is one of the best who has. Check out @Undertaker: The Last Ride on @WWE’s wwe network for more information on the man behind The Undertaker.

Elias is currently out of action for a chest tear. He required surgery as previously reported.

The Undertaker vs. Elias could have gone on to help establish Elias as someone who can work on the WWE star poster. You can never say never, but it seems that the ship has passed by to see these two fight together.

